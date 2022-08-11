Electrify America will install ultrafast EV chargers at over 25 IKEA US locations

IKEA announced it’s collaborating with Electrify America to bring ultrafast public charging stations to over 25 US IKEA retail locations.

Electrify America and IKEA US

IKEA currently has a total of 141 Level 2 chargers across its stores in the US. It will be adding 200 individual ultrafast chargers that offer charging speeds of 150kW to 350kW for customers at IKEA stores in 18 states. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The first locations are expected to open in late 2022, and installations will be completed by the end of 2023.

Electrify Commercial will also be bringing more than 225 additional ultra-fast EV chargers to the same IKEA US retail locations for delivery fleet charging. This is the first time Electrify America and Electrify Commercial are installing both public and fleet chargers at the same time for a project.

This joint effort will enable IKEA US to quadruple its total number of EV chargers, and that supports the goal of achieving zero-emission home deliveries by 2025 and halving relative emissions from customer and coworker travel by 2030.

Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer, IKEA US, said:

This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work toward our targets to become circular and climate positive

Electrify America currently has more than 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers open, and it plans to expand to 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the US and Canada by 2026.

