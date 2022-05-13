Americans will soon be able to buy home solar panels from IKEA

IKEA announced yesterday that it’s partnering with residential energy services provider SunPower, a 35-year solar veteran, to sell home solar panels to US customers. The Swedish-based multinational company wants to make solar more easily accessible for consumers.

Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in fall of 2022, and then gradually expand across the US.

Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA US said:

We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the US and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint. The launch of Home Solar with IKEA will allow more people to take greater control of their energy needs, and our goal is to offer the clean energy service at additional IKEA locations in the future.

The flat-pack furniture giant already sells solar panels in 11 other markets. Customers in those markets can track their usage with an app, and they can also sell surplus electricity back to IKEA.

As for the specific details of how the IKEA solar offering will work for customers, a SunPower spokesperson told Electrek:

SunPower is creating solar offerings exclusively for IKEA US, and information about the products and services will be available to customers in-store and online. The program will launch this fall in select California stores to members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program.

As Fast Company pointed out about IKEA’s clean energy initiatives in August 2021:

In 2016, [IKEA] pledged to generate more renewable electricity than it uses by 2020, and exceeded its target by investing in two solar parks in the United States and one wind farm in Romania. After investing $2.8 billion in green energy, the company also installed more than 920,000 solar panels on 370 of its stores (or just under 90% of its total number of stores) and warehouses across the world.

In the US, IKEA has a clean energy portfolio that includes two wind farms, two solar farms, two geothermal systems, seven biogas-fuel cells, and rooftop solar arrays on 90% of IKEA locations.

Read more: IKEA is now selling clean energy to Swedish households (no Allen key needed)

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.