Tesla Model 3 and Y become best-selling vehicles in California, pushing EVs to new record

Fred Lambert

- Aug. 9th 2022 9:39 am PT

2021 Tesla Model 3
0

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have become the second-best and best-selling vehicles in California, helping electric vehicle sales reach a new record in the state.

California has long been a leader in the US when it comes to EV adoption.

There are many reasons for that: state incentive, a general interest in new technology in the state, but also the fact that until recently, it was home to Tesla, the largest EV company in the world. Tesla holds massive market shares in the US electric vehicle market, which California is a big part of.

This week, the California New Car Dealer Association (CNCDA) released their Q2 2022 numbers that are giving us some insights into Tesla’s sales in the state.

CNCDA confirmed that Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the two best-selling vehicles in the state for the first half of 2022:

The Tesla Model Y reigns as the top-selling car in the California market with 42,320 registrations so far this year. In second place: the Tesla Model 3 with 38,993 units sold, further indicating the statewide demand for EVs. New registrations of the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry and Corolla, the state’s top-selling mainstays, were impacted by inventory shortages but still remained at the top of their segment categories.

The two electric vehicles beat everything – even the most popular pickup trucks.

When you compare them to their segments, it truly highlights their dominance:

Tesla’s Model S and Model X are also not doing badly despite still being ramped up following the design refresh last year:

Tesla’s strong performance in California is propelling electric vehicle market share to new highs.

According to the latest report from CNCDA, EV sales are now at 15% of the entire California auto market:

That compares to about 7% for the broader United States.

That’s amid an auto market that is still suffering from supply chain issues. According to the report, Tesla and Genesis are the only two brands that are growing so far in 2022 in California:

Electrek’s Take

This is where things start to move fast. It took a decade to go from 1% to 15% market share, but I think it’s going to take two years to go from 15% to 50% market share. Mark my words.

Also, you are still going to see a lot of those brands in the red – that steep increase in market shares I’m talking about will not just be because of more electric vehicles, but also because fewer people are going to want to buy new ICE cars.

The brands that are too slow in bringing EVs to market and stick to a mostly ICE offering are going to see their sales decline while EV grows, which is going to accelerate EV market share at a wild pace.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.
Tesla Model Y

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger