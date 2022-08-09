Quick Charge Podcast: August 9, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model 3 and Y become best-selling vehicles in California, pushing EVs to new record
- Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
- Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
- Ford reopens F-150 Lightning orders, increases prices $6-8.5k, std EPA to 240 miles
- Jaguar Land Rover opens new facility to test next-generation EVs
- Foxconn to manufacture electric tractors for Monarch at newly acquired Lordstown facility
