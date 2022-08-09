Jaguar Land Rover opens new facility to test next-generation EVs

Jaguar Land Rover is another automaker investing heavily to gain market share with its EVs. The company is announcing that it’s opening a new testing facility for its advanced electric vehicles.

In Jaguar Land Rover’s latest push for EV market share, the company is announcing a new testing facility in Gaydon, UK. The automaker will use the new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) lab to test future electric vehicles, ensuring they meet current standards.

EMC is critical to EV performance, ensuring electric systems function correctly. The automaker has faced several issues with vehicle performance thus far, such as Jag’s first electric vehicle SUV, the I-Pace, catching fire.

Despite this, Jaguar is still planning to go fully electric by 2025. On the other hand, Range Rover will start releasing its fully electric vehicles in 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover’s new testing facility features two sound-absorbing rooms, an electronic rolling road for testing vehicles at speed, and performance equipment.

Electromagnetics and Compliance Senior Manager, Peter Philips, said:

The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a critical role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.

As the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is taking a big step in accelerating its electrification strategy.

2023 Range Rover Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Source: Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover transitioning to electric vehicles

Joining most legacy automakers in the race for electric vehicle market share, Jaguar Land Rover is “reimagining” its next chapter.

Jaguar Land Rover’s reimagine strategy aims to make both Jaguar and Land Rover EV powerhouses.

As I previously noted, Jaguar’s first fully electric vehicle, the I-Pace, is an award-winning EV SUV. Jaguar’s I-Pace offers a 292-mile range and can offer up to 78 miles on a 15-minute charge. The vehicle won several awards in 2019, including World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and the World Green Award.

Jaguar plans to be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025. Meanwhile, Land Rover expects to release six fully electric vehicles by 2026. The first to be released will be the Range Rover electric in 2024.

And by the end of the decade, all Jaguar and Land Rover models will be available in fully electric vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.