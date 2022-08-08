Quick Charge Podcast: August 8, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches new ‘Ownership Loyalty Program’ with some significant discounts
- Tesla discloses lobbying effort for new factory in Canada
- Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
- Stellantis achieves record first half 2022 earnings, BEV sales climb nearly 50% YOY
- Danger of building compliance EVs in 2022: Mazda sells single digits of MX-30 in July
- Canoo Q2 2022 report: $1 billion in sales pipeline, but only $33.8 million in cash left
