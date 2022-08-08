Lucid Motors gets dark with sinister new ‘Stealth’ exterior upgrade for the Air

Following a less than stellar Q2 financial report last week, Lucid Motors is diverting the public’s eyes to a shiny new exterior design add-on for the Air sedan called “Stealth Look.” This darker, sportier design replaces thirty-five exterior components on the Air and will come as a choosable option to compliment any of the five color options currently available.

Since beginning deliveries of its flagship Air sedan last fall, Lucid Motors has faced a common issue with young EV automakers, ramping up scaled vehicle production. That’s a feat within itself, but add supply chain constraints plaguing the global market and Lucid has had to adjust its annual vehicle output targets twice already.

The latest update came in Lucid’s Q2 2022 report last week, outlining $823 million spent, vastly overshadowing the $97.3 million gained in revenue behind 679 Air sedans delivered. Although Q2 saw a larger ramp up compared to Q1, Lucid’s 1,405 EVs produced in 2022 still remains well off pace from its previously adjusted target of 12,000-14,000 units.

As a result, the automaker has again lowered the bar for EV output to 6,000-7,000 units produced this year. With all 520 of the initial Dream Edition versions of the Air delivered, the Grand Touring model and its speedy Performance variant is the current EV on Lucid’s assembly lines and will be joined by the Touring next.

Lucid appears to be embracing the darkness of its turbulent (but hopefully temporary) production woes with a new exterior “Stealth Look” for the Air models mentioned above. Have a look.

Stealth look coming to the Air in early 2023 for $6,000

Lucid Motors introduced its new Stealth Look exterior upgrade to the Air in a press release, complete with the comparison videos you see above. The $6,000 ($7,500 CAD) upgrade alters thirty-five of the Air’s exterior components including its mirror caps, lower body, and cantrails framing the Glass Canopy roof with a darker Stealth finish in lieu of the standard platinum.

Lucid Group’s SVP of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins shared that the idea to introduce a shadowy counter to the platinum Air sedan has been the plan all along:

From its inception, Lucid Air was designed for two distinct looks that reflect the duality of its personality: standard Platinum Look, which highlights its luxurious nature; and now Stealth Look, which is simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar.

In addition to the polished dark tone around the Stealth exterior, accents are also finished with black gloss and satin graphite to add to the Air’s edgy new goth look. There are also two new wheel designs/finishes depending on which model you choose:

21″ Aero Sport Stealth wheels featuring satin black wheel inserts

20″ Aero Lite Stealth wheels featuring satin black wheel inserts

In terms of Air models, Lucid has shared that the Stealth Look will be available as an upgrade on the Grand Touring, GT Performance, and Touring, but not the Air Pure. Customers will be able to configure their own Air to include a Stealth Look on the Lucid website starting August 10.

Customers looking to go dark be warned – Lucid also said that production of Air EVs donning the new Stealth Look isn’t planned to begin until Q1 of 2023.

The first public debut of the Lucid Air with the Stealth Look will happen at Monterey Car Week on August 17.

