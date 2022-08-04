Gorgeous all-electric Ferrari Testa Rossa J being auctioned off to commemorate 1958 Le Mans

Past will meet future at Bonhams’ “Quail Auction” later this month, as an all-electric one-of-one Ferrari Testa Rosa J will be auctioned off with proceeds to support local youth in California. This 2022 EV is a scaled reproduction built and donated by The Little Car Company as a nod to one of the most iconic cars in Ferrari history. Check it out.

Ferrari S.p.A. itself is a luminary in motorsport history, dating back to Italy in the late 1930s followed by a number of victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite being on the early forefront of such fast cars, Ferrari has been quite slow to adopt electrification.

It currently offers four “electrified” models, but they’re hybrids that still rely on pesky combustion. That said, the Italian automaker does plan to deliver its first BEV model in 2025 and be carbon neutral by 2030.

All that said, we are not here to talk about Ferrari per se, but rather licensing it has provided to The Little Car Company, which has built an all-electric, 75% replica of the Testa Rossa J.

Electric Ferrari donation commemorates “Lucybelle II”

On August 19, a Bonhams’ auction at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, will include this one-of-a-kind electric Ferrari Testa Rossa J – a 75% scaled reproduction of the original 250 Testa Rossa from the late 1950s.

The company that built the 2022 electric Ferrari said it was finished in Bianco Cervino with blue stripes as a one-of-one “Pebble Beach Edition,” to commemorate the original paint scheme and number. This scheme was featured on the “Lucybelle II” chassis driven during the 1958 24 Hours of Le Mans by Pebble Beach resident Ed Hugus and Ray “Ernie” Erickson.

According to The Little Car Company, it developed and built the electric Ferrari replica by hand using the original drawings supplied by the Ferrari Classiche department. Each of the 299 Testa Rossa J vehicles okay’d by Ferrari under a strict licensing agreement, are made with hand-beaten aluminum panels, once again paying homage to the design of the original 250 Testa Rossa. Little Car CEO Ben Hedley spoke:

The Little Car Company are honored to be able to support The Pebble Beach Company Foundation at this year’s Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction, with the sale of the 2022 Pebble Beach Edition Ferrari Testa Rossa J, ‘Lucybelle II.’ As one of the most respected and highly regarded events on the motoring calendar, we are proud to be able to offer this wonderful tribute and are very excited to see this one-of-one car raise funds for a worthy cause. This beautiful Testa Rossa J is a perfect example of the phenomenal detail and hand craftsmanship that our team devote into manufacturing these stunning cars.”

Here are some additional specs on the smaller, electric Ferrari reproduction:

48V, 12 kW electric motor

Four-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Handmade 12-inch wire wheels

3 batteries provide approx. 90 km (56 miles) of all-electric range

Four separate drive modes: Novice mode: 1kW / 24 km/h (~15 mph) Comfort mode: 4kW / 40 km/h (~25 mph) Sport mode: 10 kW / 80 km/h (~50 mph) Race mode: 12kW / 80 km/h (~50 mph)



While it certainly doesn’t have the size or speed of the original Testa Rossa, this one-of-a-kind reproduction will make one lucky bidder happy, and for a good cause. The Little Car Company shared that it is donating all profits from the sale of the electric Ferrari to the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, which partners with Monterey County’s youth-focused nonprofits to address significant needs of the local community.

The EV will be sold without a reserve price on August 19, starting between $90,000–$120,000.

