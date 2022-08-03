Bugatti’s first EV, an e-scooter with 25-mile range, sees first sale at $1,020 or less in New Green Deals

Bugatti is well-known in the car world as making one of the fastest production vehicles on the market. The brand is also known for being extremely expensive. But now, if you’re wanting to pick up a Bugatti and not take out a million dollar loan, it’s possible. The brand recently launched its first electric vehicle with an electric scooter. Today, we’re highlighting a deal that drops the all-new scooter in Agile Bleu to $1,020 from $1,200, though the black colorway is down to $920 for Costco members. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Bugatti electric scooter sees first discounts

Wellbots is offering the all-new Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter in Agile Bleu for $1,020 shipped with the code BUGATTI15 at checkout. You can also pick up the Black colorway for $919.99 shipped at Costco if you’re a member. Normally $1,200, today’s deal marks the first discounts that we’ve seen and is also a new all-time low. As the most affordable Bugatti on the market, this electric scooter features a 600W max power motor and can travel at speeds up to 18.6 MPH. There are three different riding modes to choose from and it has a battery life of up to 25 miles before it’s time to plug back in. However, in typical Bugatti fashion, this electric scooter is anything but normal. It features a unique design, base lights, and an EB monogram projected on the back to showcase just how boujee this scooter is. Of course, dual turn signals, a rear brake light, and front headlight are also in tow to keep you safe while riding the roads. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about Bugatti’s first EV release.

Anker’s 256Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD falls to $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 256Wh Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. This saves $50 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention from July, and marks one of the best prices of the year so far. Designed for long-lasting durability, this portable power station utilizes LiFePO4 batteries which last up to “six times longer” than other technologies for an extended lifespan. It packs quite a few ports, as well, including two 200W AC plugs, dual USB-A ports with a max 2.4A output from each, and a 60W USB-C plug. All of this comes with a 256Wh total battery capacity which will recharge a phone 20+ times, power a 35W fan for six hours, and even run a 40W mini fridge for five hours. Plus, you can bring a solar panel along to recharge it when you’re on the campsite.

ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $4,099 shipped with the code ELEK250 at checkout. This sale knocks $250 off the going rate of this premium e-bike, which matches the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is just $100 above our last mention from early June. Designed to be an ultra-premium e-bike that will let you traverse the city with ease, the ONYX RCR packs a top speed of up to 60 MPH off-road and can reach speeds of 20 MPH in eco mode, which is geared for using on traditional streets and sidewalks. The extra-large battery also features up to 75 miles of range per charge, which is likely far more than enough to make it to and from work without having to plug this e-bike in. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

