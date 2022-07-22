Podcast: TSLA earnings, V4 Supercharger, Chevy Blazer EV, Merc Drive Pilot, more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s (TSLA) earnings results, Tesla Supercharger V4, the Chevy Blazer EV, our first real Mercedes Drive Pilot test and more.
Sponsored by Aventon: Aventon’s award-winning Pace 500 & 350 set a standard for upright cruiser ebikes with new upgrades and design features. Check out the full line on Aventon’s website.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2022 financial results: another beat despite tough quarter
- Tesla (TSLA) reports massive increase in production capacity across all factories
- Tesla surpasses 35 million miles driven on Full Self-Driving Beta, pace is ramping up
- Tesla (TSLA) announces it sold most of its Bitcoin
- Tesla aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter
- Tesla’s energy division achieves record quarter for everything except solar roof
- Tesla stops scheduling solar roof installations in most markets
- Tesla Supercharger V4 design revealed in new station plan
- Elon Musk is at risk of losing top Tesla lieutenant over suspicious order of ‘special glass’
- Tesla strikes deal to have its own exclusive lane at US-Mexico border
- Tesla battery supplier CATL is scouting new factory sites in Mexico
- 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up to 320-mile range, $45-$66k MSRP, ‘Police Pursuit’
- EV reckoning comes to Ford as it cuts 8,000 ICE jobs to focus on electrification
- Ford secured 60 GWh of battery supply to achieve production of 600,000 electric vehicles
- Mercedes DRIVE PILOT test: Level 3 luxury, coming soon to US
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.