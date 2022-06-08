Cadillac teases its next electric car, the Celestiq, with new pictures

Cadillac is teasing its next electric car, the Celestiq, with a series of new pictures to highlight some design accents.

GM has just started production of the Cadilac Lyriq, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle and GM’s second electric vehicle based on its new Ulitum electric platform.

The automaker is planning to quickly electrify the Cadillac brand with the platform. It has yet to deliver the Lyriq that it is now teasing the Celestiq. Last year, Cadillac was already talking about the Celestiq being a flagship vehicle for the brand.

Today, the company released new images and a few details about the upcoming electric vehicle:

Today, Cadillac shared a glimpse of the CELESTIQ show car, which represents the purest expression of Cadillac design, technology and performance. From first approach, the striking silhouette of the CELESTIQ show car leaves a lasting impression, challenging the ultra-luxury space with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde.

Here are the few pictures that GM shared today:

As you can see, there’s not much to see. I mean, they literally shared a picture of a door hinge here.

Magalie Debellis, manager of Cadillac Branded Advanced Design, commented on the glimpse:

From its unique proportions and a new effortless, sophisticated form language, to the precision and attention to detail, CELESTIQ is unlike anything on the road today. From its inception, the CELESTIQ show car was crafted to reincarnate the “Standard of the World.”

In another teaser last year, we also learned that the Cadillac Celestiq will have smart glass roof.

It’s not exactly clear when the Celestiq is coming to market, but the automaker originally said to expect it by 2025.

