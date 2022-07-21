The US DOE funds more EV charging with $96M to decarbonize domestic transport

The US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $96 million to fund the decarbonization of domestic transport with a focus on expanding EV charging.

The DOE’s announcement states:

The funding will focus on expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility, create cleaner non-road vehicles through electrification and the use of alternative fuels, and develop electric drive components and materials to maximize EV efficiency and affordability. Non-road vehicles, including agricultural and construction equipment, rail, marine and aviation, are a major source of pollution, emitting more carbon pollution than any other sector of the US economy.

Funding applicants will need to demonstrate how their projects will benefit disadvantaged communities that lack access to clean energy sources.

When it comes to expanding EV charging, it’s a must, due to the rapidly growing demand for EVs. Further, the Biden administration has called for EVs to make up half of all automotive sales by 2030.

The DOE says it’s “committed to developing solutions in underserved areas and for drivers who do not have access to charging at home.” It also notes that this $96 million is in addition to the $5 billion EV charging program announced in February:

This investment complements the $5 billion made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

There is also funding available for projects that seek to develop novel multi-functional materials for EVs and improve EV powertrain performance.

The DOE also wants to decarbonize transportation such as tractors, planes, trains, and ships.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement:

Achieving President Biden’s climate goals will require expanding accessibility to electric vehicles for all drivers and modernizing vehicles that power the agricultural and construction industries.

The deadline for applications is November 10, and the DOE application portal is here.

