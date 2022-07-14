Greenworks attachment-compatible 48V string trimmer now $207, more in New Green Deals

Are you still using gas and oil to trim your yard? Well, it’s time to upgrade to a quieter, lighter, and easier to use experience. That’s where the Greenworks 48V electric trimmer comes into play. It features a 16-inch cutting path and is also attachment-capable, meaning that the head can attach to other tools like an edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, and more. It’s on sale for the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time at $207, which is down from its normal $250 going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kick gas and oil out of your garage with Greenworks’ 48V string trimmer

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $207.41 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. With the two 4Ah batteries that are included here, you’ll get up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which should be more than enough to edge and trim your entire house. There’s a 16-inch cutting path with .095-inch trimmer line that makes it easy to cut down even larger weeds when trimming. The trigger offers variable speeds and it’s even attachment capable, meaning this tool can be converted to be an edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, and more. Of course, no gas or oil is required at all for it to function, thanks to the fact that it’s battery-powered.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter falls to one of its best prices yet at $530 (Save $70)

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $529.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while also delivering the best Amazon discount to date. We’ve seen it go for less at other retailers in the past, but this is the second-best price to date overall. Riding on a pair of 10-inch high-trip tires, the Hover-1 Backhawk is powered by a 350W motor that can enable up to 18 MPH top speeds. The built-in 36V battery pairs that with a 28-mile range which can be refueled in 6 hours for topping off at the office with a folding design to boot.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $399 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

Cool off this summer with new all-time low on Google Nest Thermostat at $86 (Save $44)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $86.09 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low of $44 off while undercutting the Prime Day mention by $4. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With heat bearing down on much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying cool the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

