Rivian’s first DC fast charging sites are launching this week

Rivian is launching its first DC fast-charging sites this week in Colorado and California. The three sites are the first deployments in its US-wide DC fast charging network, which is known as the Rivian Adventure Network.

Rivian’s Level 3 DC fast charging sites will initially provide over 200 kilowatts of power for Rivian vehicle owners.

The first Rivian Adventure Network site in Salida, Colorado, opened to the public today, with four DC fast chargers, including a pull-through charger to accommodate vehicles towing trailers. The site also hosts four Level 2 chargers (known as Rivian Waypoints), which any EV can use.

The second and third Adventure Network sites in Inyokern and Bishop, California, will open on June 28 and 29.

Rivian’s charging stations will be powered directly by renewable energy where possible and through certificates where it’s not.

The Rivian Adventure Network Launches! We are here in Salida, CO for the launch of Rivian’s new DC Fast Charging network. Full 500A CCS capability, 3 dispensers per cabinet which can output about ~300kW(ish) so we have some testing to do with power sharing strategy. Video coming pic.twitter.com/j2gMd5eTWi — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) June 27, 2022

Electrek first reported in June 2020 that the EV maker was working on the Rivian Adventure Network and that it was hiring people who worked on Tesla’s Supercharger network. It’s called “adventure” because the fast chargers are being located near off-roading pit stops, national parks, and RV parks.

Rivian has an initial goal of opening 3,500 fast chargers at 600 Rivian Adventure Network sites across North America. Electrek‘s Fred Lambert reported in March 2021 that Rivian’s fast-charging rollout goal included a target date of the end of 2023.

Today’s announcement affirms the number of chargers and sites, but it no longer includes the target date of the end of 2023. See the date reference on Rivian’s map from 2021 below:

Rivian only produced and delivered around 1,000 vehicles in 2021, and it produced 2,500 and delivered about 1,200 of those in the first quarter of this year, when it reported a loss of $1.5 billion. The company is still a fledgling startup, but it’s got $17 billion in cash, and it’s going to make 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon.

Read more: Rivian R1T, the Electrek review: There is nothing like it

Photo: Rivian

