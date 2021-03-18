Rivian reveals impressive map of over 600 planned fast-charging stations and wall charger

Rivian reveals more details about its plan for charging, including a map of planned stations in its “Rivian Adventure Network,” its wall charger, and more.

Last year, Electrek revealed that Rivian is working on its own electric car charging network called the Rivian Adventure Network, and it’s hiring people who worked on Tesla’s Supercharger network to build it.

Furthermore, we managed to get some specs for the fast-charging stations that are going to power the network last month that show a capacity of up to 300 kW.

Today, the automaker is unveiling its whole charging strategy, and it includes all the details about the Rivian Adventure Network and a lot more.

The strategy is very reminiscent of Tesla, and that’s smart, since it’s hard to argue that the California-based automaker is not the leader in electric vehicle charging.

Instead of relying on a third-party network, Tesla invested in its own Supercharger network of fast-charging stations to enable long-distance travel, its Destination network to enable charging at destination with level 2 charging stations, and finally, home charging with its Tesla Wall Connector.

Rivian has today unveiled a similar strategy:

Tesla Supercharger Network = Rivian Adventure Network

Tesla Destination Network = Rivian Waypoints

Tesla Wall Connector = Rivian Wall Charger

Rivian Adventure Network

Like we previously reported, the Rivian Adventure Network will consist of fast-charging stations to enable long-distance travel, but the company will also focus on some more remote locations to enable “adventures,” hence the name.

Rivian today confirmed that it is planning over 600 stations with more than 3,500 chargers:

The Rivian Adventure Network will grow to more than 3,500 fast chargers at over 600 sites by the end of 2023. Each site will have multiple chargers and will be conveniently located on highways and main roads, often by cafes and shops. These DC fast chargers will be for Rivian owners only, with details on pricing and associated programs coming soon.

The company confirmed that these stations are going to be only for Rivian owners.

They released a map of the planned stations:

A few other tidbits confirmed by Rivian is that the stations will feature “plug and charge,” which means that owners simply have to park and plug, and the vehicle will start charging, with the payment process being done automatically.

Rivian also said that the previously disclosed 300 kW charge rate will come later and for now it will be capped at 200 kW.

Finally, the company claims that all the stations will be powered by renewable energy – directly where possible and through certificates where it’s not.

Since Rivian uses the CCS and J1772 standards, owners will also be able to use most third-party networks out there.

Rivian Waypoints

For charging at destination when time is not really an issue, Rivian is introducing its Rivian Waypoints, which are level 2 chargers for hotels restaurants, parks, etc.:

We are also installing thousands of Rivian Waypoint chargers across the US and Canada. Found at shopping centers, restaurants, hotels, campsites, parks and many other locations, these Level 2 AC chargers deliver up to 25 miles of range every hour for the R1T and R1S, letting you grab extra miles while you’re out having fun.

Rivian plans to have 10,000 of those installed in the US and Canada by 2023, starting with two at each of Colorado’s 42 state parks.

These level 2 chargers have a 11.5 kW charge rate and also work with plug and charge. They use a standard J1772 connector, but Rivian didn’t specify whether the network would be just for Rivian owners or if other EV owners will be able to take advantage of it.

Rivian Wall Charger

For charging at home, each Rivian vehicle comes with its own portable charger, but the automaker is also going to offer a wall connector:

Here are the main specs of the Rivian Wall Charger:

Up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

11.5 kW charging speed

WiFi connectivity for OTA updates

Weatherproof for indoor or outdoor use

5-year warranty

Compatible with other EVs using the J1772 plug

The company didn’t release a price for the device, but more details should come closer to the start of deliveries, which are expected to start with the Rivian R1T in June.

