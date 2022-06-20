Add a 100W or 200W solar panel to your home from $66 at Amazon, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to make the switch to solar, but aren’t a fan of high-cost panels? Well, today, we’ve tracked down a 100W 12V solar panel that’s ready to help you begin the journey to renewable energy at just $66. It’s a #1 best-seller and even comes pre-drilled for mounting, has cables with quick connectors, and includes a weatherproof junction box. Oh, and you can double your output for $133 and get 200W out of each panel. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

This 100W/200W solar panels let you go green on a budget

ACOPOWER (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100W 12V Solar Panel for $65.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $86, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for a similar 100W solar panel. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, this solar panel is sure to deliver a great way to run your home without relying on traditional electricity sources. Each panel in your array will net up to 100W of power on a 12V rail. The glass is anti-reflective, highly transparent, and low iron-tempered. Plus, these solar panels come with pre-drilled holes and 12AWG cables that have PV male/female quick connectors and includes a weatherproof IP65-rated junction box. Need more power per panel? ACOPOWER is also offering its 200W/12V Solar Panel for $132.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 15Y2OLI5 at checkout, down from $180.

Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in years at $479

Amazon is offering the Snapper 21-inch 82V Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. Normally $600, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since mid-2020 when it hit $440. Designed to deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime with the included 2Ah batteries, this is the perfect way to take care of your lawn chores without gas or oil this year. It has a 21-inch steel mowing deck and even delivers a 3-in-1 design, which allows you to mulch, bag, or discharge depending on what’s needed at the time. There’s also load sensing technology which allows the mower to adjust the power delivered to ensure the blades sustain a proper speed when mowing. You’ll find that it starts with the push of a button, has seven height sizes, and the self-propelled 10-inch wheels mean that Snapper’s mower itself can move throughout the yard with ease.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

