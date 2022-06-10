Podcast: Elon Musk’s Tesla company-wide meeting, Cybertruck sighting, Tesla radar? and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Elon Musk’s Tesla company-wide meeting, a new Cybertruck sighting, Tesla adding back a radar to its self-driving sensor suite, and more.
- Elon Musk warns Tesla workers of a ‘nutty’ end-of-quarter delivery wave
- Elon Musk reveals what Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 is about
- Tesla wants to ‘revolutionize’ service with bigger centers and more specialization
- Tesla Cybertruck with updated interior and windshield wiper goes on new outing
- Tesla Model Y with new 4680 cells shows impressive potential for faster charging
- Tesla files to use a new radar and everyone is confused
- BYD says it is about to start supplying Tesla (TSLA) with battery cells
- White House announces plan for new standards for first-ever national network of 500,000 electric car chargers
- Check out the first official Polestar 3 image and teaser video ahead of October debut
- Ford provides adapter to charge stranded Tesla vehicles with F-150 Lightning pickup
- Lightyear launches production version of its flagship solar EV, renamed the Lightyear 0
