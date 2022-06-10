Tesla Model Y with new 4680 cells shows impressive potential for faster charging

Early experiences with the new Tesla Model Y with 4680 cells and a structural battery pack are showing some impressive potential for faster charging and better energy density.

When Tesla delivered its first made-in-Texas Model Y vehicles, we noted that it was strange that Tesla didn’t reveal any details – like specs and pricing – about the new version of the electric SUV.

We learned a little more over the next few weeks. The new Texas-built Model Y Standard starts at $59,990, has a range of 279 miles, goes 0-60 mph acceleration in five seconds, and is equipped with a few new features, including a magnetic center console armrest and a parcel shelf. But we are more interested in the impact of the new battery cell and structural battery pack.

Unfortunately, no one has been able to confirm the exact energy capacity of the new Model Y, but we have a much better idea now that some early Texas-built Model Y owners are performing some tests.

One of those early owners, going by Spoken reviews on Youtube, took the Model Y for a range test and charging on a Supercharger V3:

When it comes to the energy capacity, the vehicle accepted 59 kWh going from 9% state of charge to 97%. It’s hard to produce a perfect representation of the energy capacity of the vehicle, but it would put the usable capacity around 67 kWh.

As for the charging capacity, the new Model Y owner shared the details of his charging session:

9 to 20 % in 3 minutes

9 to 39% in 6 minutes

9 to 50% in 12 minutes

9 to 80% in 34 minutes

9 to 90% in 40 minutes

9 to 97% in 50 minutes

Going to 50% in roughly 30 minutes is excellent.

Some Tesla fans were disappointed by the fact that the vehicle peaked at 227 kW instead of the 250 kW that the Model Y with the 2170 cells can achieve, but we need to keep in mind that this battery pack has a much smaller energy capacity. When breaking it down, the 4680 battery cell actually appears to have at least a 10% higher peak C rate and average C rate.

Electrek’s Take

I’d note that there could be room for improvements. After first launching the Model 3 and Model Y with the then-new 2170 cells, Tesla pushed several software updates over time that enabled higher charge rates. Now without further improvements, it is certainly not revolutionary in terms of improvements, but it is a good incremental improvement.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.