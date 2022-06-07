Tesla Cybertruck with updated interior and windshield wiper goes on new outing

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated windshield wiper and new look inside has made a rare new appearance at an official event to launch the Tesla Megapack project at Moss Landing, California.

Moss Landing is the site of several major energy storage projects including a giant 730 MWh Tesla Megapack project for PG&E – making it one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the world.

As we previously reported, it was turned on for the first time back in April.

While it was first activated a few months ago, the commissioning ceremony was officially held yesterday:

Happening Now: Commissioning our Elkhorn Battery System in Moss Landing w/ @Tesla @CalEnergy @California_ISO. A key milestone in making clean energy available on demand to support California’s electric grid reliability. pic.twitter.com/IUKVd0iVgb — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) June 6, 2022

As you can see, a Tesla Cybertruck prototype made a rare appearance at the event.

Here’s a quick video of the electric pickup truck prototype arriving at the event:

One of the first things that we noticed is that this prototype is equipped with a much smaller windshield wiper than the previous prototype spotted in the wild.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the giant wiper wasn’t what will make it to the production version.

Local news KSBW also managed to get some rare pictures of the interior of the Cybertruck prototype during the outing:

We can see that the prototype is not completed with the airbag seemingly having been removed from the steering wheel and the front-facing camera enclosure being removed.

But we do get rare looks at the instrument cluster screen and the center console.

The Cybertruck was unveiled back in 2019. The electric pickup truck was already supposed to be in production, but the automaker delayed the program as it focused on growing Model Y production.

Now, the company is planning for the production of the Tesla Cybertruck to start in 2023, and we recently saw some progress toward that actually happening with Idra preparing to deliver a new giant Giga press designed to produce the Cybertruck’s body.

