Wheel-E Podcast! E-bike charging stations, Luna review, USPS mail bikes, Chinese e-trike & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes the West Coast Electric Highway adding electric bicycle chargers to its electric car charging stations, new e-bike belt drive products from Gates Carbon Drive, a review of the super-affordable Luna Eclipse folding belt-drive full-suspension fat tire e-bike, a new seated electric scooter from Fucare, USPS testing electric mail bikes, a flying electric water taxi and lots more.
The new Wheel-E podcast is set to return every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Electric bike charging stations installed on the West Coast Electric Highway
- Gates unveils its next-gen carbon belt drives for bicycles and electric bikes
- Review: Luna Eclipse full-suspension fat tire foldable BMX e-bike, somehow priced under $1,400
- USPS already testing mail delivery by electric bike with these neat little US-built mail bikes
- Fucare’s new 20 mph seated electric scooter is a low-cost option for comfortable riding
- Energica unveils Experia electric motorcycle, its new long-range ‘Green Tourer,’ fast charging included
- World’s first flying electric taxi boat, the Candela P-8 Voyager, unveiled in Venice
- Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $500 Three-wheeled electric motorcycle
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 11:00 a.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.