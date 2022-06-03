Tesla finally prepares to launch photos of referral program prize winners to space￼

Tesla is finally preparing to honor its referral program prize and launch photos of owners who won into space.

Back in 2018, Tesla had a referral program to help sell vehicles where owners could share a referral code with new buyers who would receive Supercharging credits. In exchange, referrers would get prizes based on how many people they referred.

One of the prizes was launching a picture into deep space:

Launch Your Photo into Deep Space Orbit We’ll laser-etch any image onto glass and send it into deep space orbit for millions of years. Refer more friends while you wait for an alien race to discover your payload.

Just last week I reported that Tesla had yet to deliver on the prize – four years after the program ended.

Now Tesla is finally planning to deliver on its promise and has started reaching out via email to some owners who won the prize. Tesla is asking them to upload the photo that they want to be launched into space:

Our records show that you earned the chance to launch a photo into space under a previous Tesla Referral Program. After much anticipation, we are excited to begin your photo’s journey to space. To participate, please submit your photo before June 30, 2022. Each referrer may submit one photo – choose wisely.

The automaker said that it will have more information closer to the launch date, which hasn’t been announced yet.

Tesla is expected to hitch a ride on an existing SpaceX mission to fulfill its obligations from the referral program. Since only a single referral was required to get the price, it’s likely that Tesla is going to have to send thousands of pictures to space.

Electrek’s Take

Don’t panic if you have won the prize but haven’t received the email yet. I am in the same boat. I’ve also heard the same thing from other people, so I think it is being sent out in waves.

I have no idea what picture to send. What would you send into space? Let us know in the comment section below.

