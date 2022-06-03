Podcast: Tesla layoffs, VW ID.Buzz price, BMW iX1, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed the Tesla layoffs, VW releasing the price of the ID.Buzz, the BMW iX1 unveiling, and more.
- Elon Musk asks all Tesla employees to come back to the office or quit
- Elon Musk asks Tesla execs to ‘pause all hiring,’ cut 10% of staff, amid ‘super bad feeling about economy’
- Elon Musk clarifies that Tesla layoffs are just for salaried employees, still hiring hourly workers
- Tesla is getting the world’s largest casting machine, and it’s for Cybertruck
- Elon Musk says Tesla may have a working humanoid robot prototype by September 30
- BMW unveils iX1, its new entry-level electric car
- VW ID.Buzz electric minibus is more expensive than expected
- DeLorean’s Alpha5 EV is a gull-winged sport coupe that does 0-88mph in 4.35s
- 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV get $6,000 price cut, start at $25,600
- Mercedes-Benz shares US pricing for upcoming EQB SUV starting under $55,000
- Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO
- Buick announces it’s going all-electric by 2030 and unveils stunning Wildcat EV concept
- Aptera has more than 22,000 reservations for its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range
