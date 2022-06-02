BMW unveils iX1, its new entry-level electric car

BMW unveiled today its next-generation X1, its entry-level vehicle, and introduced an all-electric version, the BMW iX1, for the first time. It should become BMW’s cheapest electric vehicle.

Since moving away from the i3 and launching a whole new generation of electric vehicles, like the iX and i4, BMW has been busy in the EV market, but at the very top end of the market.

Now with the launch of the new X1, BMW decided to bring to market an electric version of the vehicle that will become its first electric entry into the lower end of the market when it comes to pricing.

The German automaker says that when the new X1 launches later this year, it will come with two options with petrol engines and two with diesel engines, and later it will be “followed by the all-electric BMW iX1 xDrive30.”

BMW iX1 xDrive30

The BMW iX1 is going to be available with a dual motor drivetrain capable of a 230 kW/313 hp output:

The BMW iX1 xDrive30 is the first all-wheel-drive electric car introduced by the brand in the premium compact segment. Two highly integrated drive units at the front and rear axles deliver a combined output of 230 kW/313 hp (taking the temporary boost effect into account), and post overall torque of 494 Nm (364 lb-ft). The electric all-wheel-drive system ensures supreme traction and directional stability in all situations. The BMW iX1 xDrive30 completes the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 5.7 seconds.

Here’s a look at the powertrain:

The automaker didn’t disclose the capacity of the battery pack, but it claims between 413-438 km (257-272 miles) of range, but that’s based on the WLTP standard:

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology additionally comprises the car’s highly efficient charging technology, including the improved charging software also found in the BMW i7, and a high-voltage battery positioned flat within the vehicle’s underbody, whose high energy density gives the car a range of 413 – 438 kilometres (257 – 272 miles). (The figures relating to output, performance, energy consumption and range for the BMW iX1 xDrive30 are predicted values based on the car’s current stage of development.)

That’s about the extent of what BMW released about the new electric vehicle. Pricing information is expected to be released closer to the launch date toward the end of the year.

For reference, the BMW X1 starts at about $35,000 in the US.

Here are a few pictures of the new BMW iX1:

