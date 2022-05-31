Enjoy ‘gas-like power’ with WORX’s $584 Nitro 80V 21-inch electric mower, more in New Green Deals

Finally make the switch to electric mowing with the latest WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower that’s on sale for a new all-time low right now. It delivers “gas-like power” according to WORX and even features built-in LED headlights so you can cut the yard when it’s dark outside. Another thing that makes it so you can mow when it’s darker out is the fact that electric mowers are much quieter than gas alternatives. All this can be yours at an all-time low price of $584 on Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Latest WORX Nitro 80V electric mower delivers ‘gas-like power’

Amazon is offering the latest WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $583.77 shipped. Normally $680, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “gas-like power,” the WORX Nitro outdoor tool leverages a brushless motor and 80V battery to tackle your yard chores with ease. You’ll find that there are built-in LED headlights so you can mow at night and the single-lever height adjustment system gives you seven different cutting positions to choose from. Plus, the auto-intellicut technology will automatically adjust performance to your grass conditions as you mow for a great experience every time.

Jackery Explorer portable power stations now up to $255 off via Amazon starting at $255

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 at $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is now marking a new 2022 low at $80 off and $27 below our previous mention. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head to 9to5Toys for more.

Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat falls to new all-time low at $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Originally $129 and going for $126 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat is made to work without a C wire in most homes, though there are a few specific setups you’ll need that extra wire for, like heat pump systems, cooling only, and a few others. Nest’s latest Smart Thermostat is made to help you save cash on heating and cooling, designed to turn itself down when you leave so you’re not conditioning an empty home. You’ll also find that it supports Google Assistant voice voice commands, programming and automations, and a smartphone app that lets you configure it while at home or away. Plus, the Savings Finder gives tips on ways that you can save and suggest tweaks to your schedule to help you maximize your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

