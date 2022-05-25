Greenworks electric hedge trimmer tidies up your curb appeal at $36, more in New Green Deals

Now that it’s time to focus on your home’s curb appeal, it’s possible your shrubs are getting out of hand. Well, today’s deal is the perfect way to fix that. You’ll find that Amazon has the Greenworks corded hedge trimmer for under $36, making it a pretty great deal all around. It’s electric, which means no gas or oil is required for it to function, either. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Get your shrubs in tip-top shape with a Greenworks electric hedge trimmer

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 4A 22-inch Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $35.70 shipped. Normally going for over $40 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Now that we’re into the time of the year that many folks start turning their attention to curb appeal, it’s time to tidy up the outside of your home. This hedge trimmer will make quick work of getting those bushes, shrubs, and more nice and tidy this spring and summer. It has a 4A motor and 22-inch dual action steel blade to ensure it easily handles the small branches that need trimming from your shrubbery. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, and it’ll be much quieter than gas-powered alternatives.

This corded electric leaf blower is just $45 for your yard care routine

To pair well with your new Greenworks hedge trimmer, Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a deal on its its Corded 12A 600CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $44.99 shipped for Prime members only. This is a $10 discount from its normal $55 going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen for this model since November when it hit $40. Though you might not be dealing with falling leaves right now, a blower can easily help with spring and summer chores around the house. After mowing the yard, you can use it to blow clippings back into your grass to clean up and it can even be used to clear out a workshop with dust all over the place. Plus, you’ll have it ready to use come fall. This model uses no gas or oil, which makes it a greener and quieter alternative to fossil fuel-powered models. Plus, since it’s corded, you won’t ever have to worry about charging a battery either.

Goal Zero annual sale takes up to $600 off Yeti power stations, Nomad solar panels, more

With Memorial Day on the horizon, Goal Zero is launching its annual spring sale and discounting nearly its entire collection of off-grid gear in the process. Available via its own online storefront and Amazon, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost all of its popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head to 9to5Toys for all of our top picks.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Greenworks hedge trimmer in today’s lead deal, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – portable power stations, more

After shopping the Greenworks hedge trimmer deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.