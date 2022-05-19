Heybike Ranger, Value Packed Folding eBike [Video]

Heybike, makers of eBikes small and large, has set a new standard for a feature rich electric folding bike. With so many ways to enjoy electric bikes, the Ranger model can make short work of any commute, off-road short-cut or an otherwise hum-drum day.

In the past we took a look at the Heybike Mars, another folding bike, but with a different direction. The Mars is more on the affordable end, an electric bike that removes the pricing excuse for new riders.

For the extra money, the Ranger is definitely worth another look, as you get a load of upgrades, added in the appendix below.

Heybike Ranger Specs

Price: $1,399

$1,399 Motor: 500w Rear Hub Drive

500w Rear Hub Drive Battery: 48v 15Ah

48v 15Ah Engagement: Throttle, 3 Level Pedal Assist

Throttle, 3 Level Pedal Assist Top Speed: 28mph

28mph Class: 3

3 Range: Up to 48 miles

Up to 48 miles Tires: 20” x 4”

20” x 4” Brakes: 180mm Mechanical Disc

180mm Mechanical Disc Payload Capacity: 330lbs

330lbs Gearing: Shimano 7-Speed 14-28T

Shimano 7-Speed 14-28T Extras: front suspension, locking battery, full fenders, rear cargo rack, front and rear lights, brake lights, solid wheels, USB charging port, water bottle cage, front accessory mount

With bicycles it’s hard to find a balance between several key uses, but the Ranger manages to hit the sweet spot in several categories. The Ranger does decent work in adventure, business, utility, and comfort. In a great middle ground, none of these uses are in total conflict, and the bike can blend seamlessly in between.

Heybike Ranger Comfort

Most everything on the Ranger is made with comfort in mind. There’s so many comfort points on this bike that we have to dive: Comfort grips, relaxed riding position, fat tires, comfort saddle, suspension fork, and a suspension seatpost. All of these parts com together without any extra work from the rider. In a passive sense, they all work to keep the rider on the bike longer, taking advantage of the large battery capacity.

Heybike Ranger Business

The Heybike Ranger has a max range of 48 miles on a single charge. With that kind of range, one could easily make it around town, maybe even downtown and back, with more charge left for the spontaneous trip. If long trips aren’t ion the cars, the throttle can be used to blast into the horizon at the top legal speed for an electric bike.

The Ranger has a surprising payload of 330lbs, which means that the sturdy rear cargo rack can really earn its keep. Keeping dry with the full fenders is a breeze, and the front and rear integrated lights keep visibility high. The 500w motor can make short work of hills, and the included brake lights can safely descend the hill as well.

Heybike Ranger Mechanics

While gliding downhill, the Ranger includes 180mm mechanical disc brakes, with a motor cut-off signal built into the levers. This device will automatically cut off power to the motor, making stops much more predictable, and protected against unwanted acceleration. Propelling the bike is a 7-speed Shimano gearset, with a Toruney Derailer and rust resistant chain.

Heybike Ranger Frame

After all of these specs and uses, it’s hard to believe the bike can still fold. Buckling the frame in half, telescoping the stem, pinching the pedals and collapsing the handlebars get the Ranger into a smaller cube shape that can easily fit into a variety of spaces. Packed up and ready for most any adventure, the Heybike Ranger is ready to rock.

Heybike Ranger Price

For $1,399 there is a lot of value packing into this small folding bike. My personal favorite part about the bike is the solid wheels, which never need truing and can hold a great deal of total payload. This makes the bike very sturdy all around, and put the wight low for a very fun riding experience. Other bikes, like the Heybike Explore offer a more mission specific direction, but for a versatile platform where you make the rules, the Ranger is a great option.

Check out the Heybike website to shop for your very own Heybike Ranger. And check out Heybike’s anniversary sale.

Heybike Ranger vs Mars (Appendix)

Heybike Ranger Heybike Mars 28mph Top Speed 20mph Top Speed 48v 15Ah Battery (Grater Range) 48v 12.2 Battery Remote Switch & Center Display All-In-One Display Unit Solid Wheels Spoked Cut-Out Wheels Step-Through Frame High Top Tube White/Black Color Option Black Only

