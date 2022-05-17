Genesis GV60 owners will receive three years of free 30-min charging from Electrify America

Electrify America has announced yet another agreement with an EV automaker, this time with Genesis Motor America. As part of the agreement, new 2023 Genesis GV60 owners will gain access to free 30-minute charging sessions for their first three years of EV ownership.

The Genesis GV60 is an upcoming battery-electric SUV that first debuted in the summer of 2021. As one of Genesis’ early EVs, the GV60 will be the first to debut on parent company Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP Platform.

Genesis is currently advertising the GV60 as “coming in Spring 2022 with extremely limited availability,” but as we sit about a week away from Memorial Day Weekend – the unofficial kickoff of summer – we have yet to see any US deliveries.

Regardless of when GV60 deliveries begin, those owners will be happy to learn that Genesis has formed an agreement with Electrify America to provide free charging sessions for three years.

Electrify America shared news of the agreement in a press release today, marking its seventeenth charging collaboration with an EV automaker. The most recent before today was with Vinfast, announced this past April.

According to Electrify America, future owners of the 2023 Genesis GV60 will receive three years of free 30-minute charging sessions on its US network of over 3,500 individual EV chargers, ranging in speeds between 150-350 kW. EA president and CEO Giovanni Palazzo spoke about the charging network’s latest agreement:

We are continuing to transform the ultra-fast charging experience for EV drivers through our collaborations with leading automakers. By offering three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions to new Genesis EV drivers, together we’re helping create an electric transportation future that benefits drivers and communities across the U.S.

The free charging will be accessible to Genesis drivers through the Electrify America app, where they can find their nearest charging station and begin a session. Genesis North America COO Claudia Marquez also said:

As we take steps into our fully-electrified future, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers.

According to Genesis Motor America’s website, the limited availability of the GV60 will include deliveries to California, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. When this limited launch will begin remains unclear.

