Eskuta SX-250 is the e-bike that’s ‘built like a motorcycle’ with the cost savings of a bicycle

The UK-based micromobility company Eskuta says that its SX-250 electric bike combines motorcycle design with e-bike pricing to offer two-wheeled commuters the best of both worlds.

Originally geared toward delivery riders and couriers, the SX-250 is an electric bicycle designed for hardcore urban use.

One look at the bike will confirm it too.

This isn’t an elegant messenger bike or a fat tire adventure bike. Instead, it’s an urban assault vehicle meant to tackle urban roads and city obstacles.

On the motorcycle side of things, the Eskuta SX-250 bears sideview mirrors, turn signals, “motorcycle grade adjustable suspension and braking,” a lockable front glove box, bright LED lighting with high- and low-beam switch, an anti-theft alarm with a motor immobilizer, a keyless start, alloy wheels, and tubeless tires. There’s even a motorbike-style rear cargo box.

On the e-bike side of things, the SX-250 is still a street-legal electric bike, thanks to its functional pedals. As an e-bike, it is free from requirements imposed on motorcycles such as licensing, registration, and insurance. It’s also priced like an e-bike, starting at £1,795 including taxes (approximately US $2,190).

Available in eight different colors, the SX-250 can also be custom branded for delivery services.

The SX-250 is already bringing in riders from many backgrounds, as Eskuta’s managing director Ian O’Connor explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

Our SX-250 appeals to a wide range of individuals, from young people over the age of 14 who are not yet able to drive but want the freedom of an electric bike, to older customers who want a comfortable mode of transport for short distances. This popularity is testament to the fact that electric mobility is becoming more and more mainstream, and it is a trend that is only set to grow going forward as we look to make the switch to electric vehicles and reduce carbon.

A 48V electric system offers peppy acceleration for the 119 lb. bike (54 kg), and the battery is lockable and removable for charging on or off of the bike.

The bike gets an impressive range rating of 40-50 miles (64-80 km), though that’s likely helped by the limited top speed of just 15.5 mph (25 km/h). Most of Europe shares fairly strict electric bicycle laws limiting the top speed and power of e-bikes, unlike the US where e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The Eskuta SX-250’s design is also rarely seen in the US, where e-bikes often take on either a more traditional bicycle design, go full ‘Murica with massive fat tires, or in a more recent trend, adopt a retro style of motorcycle or moped-inspired design.

With so many companies developing and/or importing such a wide variety of electric bike designs, these days there truly is something out there for everyone.

What do you think of the SX-250’s design as a motorcycle-inspired full-suspension electric bike? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.