EGO’s Power+ electric hedge trimmer sees $74 discount, more in New Green Deals

Spring weather means it is time to get out there and start making sure your yard is in shape. Today we're tracking a notable discount on an electric tool to help the cause, with EGO's Power+ Hedge Trimmer helping you make last year your last time relying on gas or oil. Now down to a new all-time low at $74 off, there hasn't been a better time to switch over to this essential electric tool.

EGO Power+ Hedge Trimmer falls to new all-time low at Amazon

Headlining all of today’s environmentally-friendly markdowns, Amazon is offering a rare discount on this EGO Power+ MHT2001 Multi Combo Kit. Dropping in price of the very first time this year, this package is now down to $326.80 shipped. While you’d normally pay $400 for the Power Head and its 20-inch hedge trimmer attachment, today’s offer delivers $74 in savings to mark a new all-time low.

Centered around EGO’s Power+ lineup, this combo kit scores you the brand’s versatile hedge trimmer which can also be adjusted into other tools with various add-on attachment. Perfect for trimming up bushes or other shrubbery as you get your lawn refreshed for spring, an included 2.5Ah battery and compatible charger complete the package.

Amazon offers up to $150 off Greenworks mowers, trimmers, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to $150 off a range of Greenworks electric yard tools to get your outdoor space in tip-top shape for the summer. You can score the Greenworks 40V Brushless Smart Pace Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $371. Regularly $530 or more, this is at least $159 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a couple times previously, and the best we can find.

Alongside the included pair of batteries and the charger, this model can run for up to 70 minutes straight with no gas or oil needed. It delivers a steel 21-inch cutting deck as well as a brushless motor, 7-position height adjustment, and a 3-in-1 design that supports your choice of mulching, making use of side discharge, or to rear-bag the grass clippings. The smart pace, self-propelled system also makes for a smooth and easy going lawn cutting experience that adjusts to your personal walking speed. Check out other deals in the Greenworks Gold Box right here.

Save $120 on the new Gotrax electric folding e-bike

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its new EBE4 Folding Electric Bike for $1,079.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,200, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $120 off and a new all-time low.

Entered around a pair of 20-inch ties, this Gotrax electric bikecomes powered by a 480Wh battery and 350W motor that allows it to travel at speeds of up to 20 MPH. It’s equality capable of handling commuting to and from the store or work as it is for taking on joyrides around the block this spring thanks to a 50-mile range. Not to mention, you’ll find other notable features packed into the folding frame like a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, lightweight frame, and the ability to traverse uneven terrain.

Control the Husqvarna 4G robotic Automower with Apple Watch at $300 off

Amazon is now offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Connect Robotic Lawn Mower with 4G for $1,092. Regularly $1,400, this is $308 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the 4G model via Amazon. It also comes within about $80 of the previous deal we saw on the base model. Like a robotic vacuum for your yard, you can use your smartphone or Apple Watch to take control of this robotic lawn mower from anywhere using the Automower Connect app. Suitable for small to medium yards up to 0.4 acres, it also has lift and tilt sensors that help prevent collision and automatically shut the mower down to ensure pets, kids, and others stay safe in the process.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Not only have we teamed up with Bird, but Electrek has also partnered with Wellbots to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

