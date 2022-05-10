United Rentals agrees to purchase 500 F-150 Lightnings and 30 E-Transits from Ford Pro

United Rentals announced an agreement with Ford Pro to purchase hundreds of EVs to support its fleet sustainability goals for North America. The initial order is for 500 F-150 Lightning pickups and 30 E-Transit vans. The Ford EVs will begin deliveries to United Rentals later this year to be use by both the rental company and its customers.

United Rentals ($URI) operates as the largest equipment rental company in the world, with over 1,300 locations across multiple continents. With footprints in 49 of the 50 United States and all 10 Canadian provinces, North America is home to United Rentals’ largest presence.

Due to this fact, it’s no wonder that United Rentals would tap a fellow American fortune 500 company in Ford – its Pro division to be more specific. Ford Pro specializes in vehicles catered specifically to businesses and fleets, offering additional services and technology like charging infrastructure and management software.

As parent company Ford Motor Co. goes all-in on electrification, Ford Pro’s offerings are following suit. This transition is underway with the popular F-150 Lightning, which recently began deliveries, as well as the E-Transit which has been on sale a bit longer.

Previously, United Rentals has set goals to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 (slow down guys), compared to its 2018 numbers. With its newly announced agreement with Ford Pro, United Rentals will soon be operating both of the electrified models mentioned above to help achieve its emissions goals.

Ford’s 2022 E-Transit / Source: Ford Motor Co.

United Rentals boosts electrification of fleet with Ford EVs

The announcement of the purchase from Ford Pro was made via a brief press release from United Rentals, outlining the deal. The initial purchase agreement is for 500 F-150 Lightning pickups, 120 of which will be delivered by Ford this year.

Additionally, United Rentals has purchased 30 E-transit vans, all of which have been promised to be delivered in 2022. In addition to being used by United Rentals’ sales, service, and delivery teams, the company also plans to rent the EVs out to its customers for use in construction and other industrial settings.

The initial 150 Ford Pro EVs on the way are expected to be deployed by United Rentals in the second half of this year. Company CEO Matthew Flannery spoke to the purchase agreement:

We’re pleased to demonstrate leadership in the use of 100% electric vehicles in the construction and industrial rental sectors. We’re committed to helping our rental customers meet their greenhouse gas reduction goals by integrating more sustainable solutions into our fleet. This investment expands our strategic partnership with Ford and reflects our dual commitment to alternative energy solutions for our customers and operations.

In addition to supplying the EVs themselves, experts from Ford Pro Solution will help United Rentals customers find the right charging solutions to suit their home or worksite using Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network.

These same experts will also assist United Rentals in installing charging infrastructure and determining where the new electric vehicles can best serve the company’s electrification plan.

