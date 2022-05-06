Fluidfreeride launches fast dual-suspension 25 mph Mosquito electric scooter weighing just 29 lbs.

Miami-based Fluidfreeride, one of the top electric scooter distributors in the US, has just launched its latest electric scooter model. The Mosquito is designed to be a lightweight and portable electric scooter for city commuters, but still packs in surprisingly good performance and features despite its minimalist design.

For starters, the impressive performance specs don’t seem to match the fairly lightweight 29 lb. (13 kg) design. Most lightweight electric scooters struggle to reach anywhere close to these figures.

A top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) is available right out of the box from the 500W continuous and 700W peak-rated motor. For more experienced riders, the scooter can actually be unlocked to hit a slightly higher 27-28 mph (45 km/h).

Commenting on the speed, Fluidfreeride founder Julian Fernau explained that the scooter is still a good setup for beginner riders, even if the performance is geared to entice more experienced riders:

Is it good for beginners? I would say yes, but we would recommend that you start slowly. 25 mph can be really really fast, and you need to develop a little bit of skill to handle the scooter at these high speeds.

The 48V and 9.6 Ah battery offers 461 Wh battery is also much larger than those found in most other lightweight electric scooters.

In fact, that’s the capacity you’ll typically find in larger and heavier electric bicycles.

Fernau shared real-world range figures based on various riding styles and weights:

We tested it with a 160-pound rider and that person was able to get 22 miles in speed level 3 at a relatively constant speed of 15 or 16 mph. That same rider was able to get 19 miles in speed level 4 at around 19 mph. We also really put it to the test with a 240-pound rider that rode it as fast and aggressively as he could at full speed and he got 11 to 12 miles, which I think is still very impressive at that high weight given that this scooter is actually designed for shorter commutes.

The scooter is designed for urban commuters and thus folds up into a small package. For quick carrying, the scooter can be folded and carried one-handed using the balanced carry handle on the stem. For storage in a tighter space, the handlebars also fold down to make the scooter even narrower.

In another nod to urban convenience, the tires are solid rubber to avoid the chance of a flat tire.

Solid rubber tires generally create a rougher ride, but the Mosquito has both front and rear suspension to smooth out the bumps and make up for those harsher tires.

A drum brake offers good all-weather braking that won’t fade when it gets wet like a disc brake and will also remained sealed to require little to no maintenance. Drum brakes may sound like old tech, but they’re becoming increasingly common in the industry for their unique advantages.

The scooter also includes regenerative braking and a rear stomp brake for three different braking options.

The scooter’s color display can be used to turn on functions like zero start (doesn’t require a kick to activate the throttle) as well as cruise control, though both of those features are turned off by default so as not to surprise new and inexperienced riders.

The scooter carries an MSRP of $999 and comes with a 12-month warranty, but a special launch promotion going live today will see the scooter priced at $899 with an even longer warranty.

As Fernau explained:

Because we are so convinced of the quality and long-lastingness of this scooter, we’re going to throw in an extra year of warranty at launch.

Electrek’s Take

This is a pretty amazing combination of lightweight design, high performance, and low cost.

I think Fluidfreeride really nailed it on this one.

Fernau definitely seems to “get it” when it comes to the performance. Compared to all those weaker lightweight entry-level scooters out there in the $400-$600 range, higher-power scooters are just more fun for experienced riders, plus they often make riders feel safer by being able to keep up with traffic.

As Fernau explained:

Once you’ve gotten used to a higher-power machine, you can’t really go back to cruising at just 15 mph. We think the Mosquito is the perfect solution for someone who already has a high-powered scooter and needs something a little bit smaller, more nimble, and more portable for the neighborhood.

That makes sense to me!

The one caveat is that you’ve really got to be careful going fast on those small wheels, but experienced riders will be used to such concerns.

