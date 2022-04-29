Podcast: Elon sells TSLA to buy Twitter, Electric Corvette, F-150 Lightning production, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Elon Musk selling Tesla (TSLA) shares to buy Twitter, GM announcing an electric Corvette, Ford starting F-150 Lightning production, and more.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter to take it private – it’s happening
- Elon Musk sold $8 billion worth of Tesla (TSLA) shares, but he says he is done
- Leaked Elon Musk text messages confirm what everyone knew about Tesla’s take-private deal
- Judge tells Elon Musk he can’t get out of his ‘Twitter police’ deal with the SEC
- Elon Musk wins case over Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity – Judge says he was too involved but paid a fair price
- Tesla reduces price of home chargers after removing the one included with new vehicles
- Used Tesla prices are out of control – some Model Ys with over 30,000 miles are selling for more than new vehicles
- Recurrent lets you monitor and compare the battery health of a current or prospective EV for free
- Ford launches production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, says it’s a ‘Model T moment’
- It finally happened: GM announces the electric AWD Corvette
- Subaru Solterra: First drive & US pricing – $45K for amazing AWD, but that range…
