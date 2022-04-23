Wheel-E Podcast! 40 MPH Vintage e-bikes, new Lectric XPremium and LITE, electric Ducati & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This week that includes 40 MPH e-bikes from Vintage Electric Bikes, several new models released by companies like Lectric eBikes, Ride1Up, Blix, and Luna, our best look yet at the upcoming Ducati racing electric motorcycle in action, and lots more. We’re also joined in the beginning of the show by Vintage Electric Bikes’ founder Andrew Davidge for even more insight on the company’s fast and eye-catching electric bikes.
- Vintage Electric Bikes’ new high-voltage electric ‘bicycle’ line can hit speeds of 40 mph
- Lectric eBikes unveils XPremium low-cost mid-drive folding electric bike with torque sensor
- Ultra-affordable $799 Lectric XP LITE electric bike launched, and we got the first test ride
- Luna launches its first hub motor e-bike and lowest-cost model yet, the feature-packed Luna Eclipse
- Blix Ultra launched as 28 MPH fat tire electric bike, touts 1,350W motor and 80-mile range
- Exclusive: Rad Power Bikes ‘resetting’ to refocus on its electric bike customers, more physical stores
- Ride1Up Prodigy 28 mph electric bike begins deliveries, dropping mid-drive e-bike prices to new low
- Look and listen as we get our first video of the Ducati racing electric motorcycle doing hot laps
- Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: A $500 self-balancing one-wheeled dorkmobile
