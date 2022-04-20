Uncle Sam wants you … to help launch geothermal energy pilot schemes

The US Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects. It’s part of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed last year.

The DOE will support four competitively selected geothermal pilot projects in different types of geology. The idea is to learn more about geothermal systems in order to spur further growth of geothermal energy.

The DOE explains what the request for information is:

The RFI solicits feedback from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders on demonstration project attributes and outcomes that will most likely lead to successful EGS deployment in the future. DOE is also seeking suggestions for the possible structure of the demonstration projects, including how DOE’s investments can be most impactful in promoting workforce development, and environmental and energy justice through the EGS Pilot Demonstrations Program.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted via email to BIL_EGSPilotDemos@ee.doe.gov by 5:00 p.m. ET on May 13, 2022.

Electrek’s Take

As Electrek has previously reported, more than 70% of energy usage in homes comes from heating, cooling, and water heating. Installing a geothermal heating and cooling system can reduce a home’s carbon emissions by as much as 80% and eliminate the need to buy heating fuel. But it’s still relatively new and has high upfront costs, so this initiative is a welcome development.

