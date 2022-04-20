RadRover 6 Plus fat tire e-bike with 45-mile range sees first discount to $1,699, more in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a greener way to get around now that the weather is becoming nice? Well, right now, the RadRover 6 Plus fat tire e-bike is on sale for the first time that we’ve seen at $300 off with code SAVE300. Dropping down to $1,699, this premium e-bike delivers up to 45 miles of riding per charge and even has new hydraulic disc brakes for improved stopping power. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus sees first discount

Rad Power Bikes is offering its RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bike for $1,699 shipped with the code SAVE300 at checkout. Normally $1,999, today’s deal saves $300 and marks the first discount that we’ve seen on the RadRover 6 Plus since it launched last year. The RadRover 6 Plus is perfect for long rides this spring and summer thanks to a top speed of 20 MPH with a maximum range of 45 miles depending on the pedal assist mode you choose.

Purchase the fan-favorite, moped-style RadRunner 2 along with a RadRover 6 Plus and save $400 after code SAVE400 at checkout.

Micah’s review of the RadRover 6 here.

It features hydraulic disc brakes that offer improved stopping power and a semi-integrated removable battery so you can hot-swap if needed. On top of that, the updated dual display delivers “large, practical buttons” and showcases real-time stats, including mileage, power output, trip time, and more. Plus, there are auto-activated lights for night riding so you don’t have to think about turning them on. Check out our announcement coverage and hands-on to take a closer look at the RadRover 6 Plus.

Greenworks Gold Box from $80: Lawn mowers $165 off, trimmers, more (2022 Amazon lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $165 off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. One notable offer here is the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $384.99 shipped. Regularly $550, we have seen at $576 as of late and as much as $680 on Amazon with today’s deal delivering at least $165 in savings. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked there in nearly a year. If you’re looking to upgrade or switch to an electric solution, the pro model is the way to do it without sacrificing power and a feature-rich design. A 21-inch steel deck is joined by a brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, a 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, and vertical storage. The included pair of 2Ah batteries provides 45 minutes of continuous runtime with options for mulching as well as rear bag and side discharge.

Alongside less powerful electric lawn mowers from $169, today’s Gold Box Greenworks Gold Box sale is worth a quick browse if you’re in the market for a new string or hedge trimmer, blower, cultivator, and more. There are even extra batteries for your existing fleet of Greenworks gear as well as chainsaws and other yard tools. Everything is organized for you right here starting from $80.

Take Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter for a spring ride at $70 off via Amazon

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $729.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and the second-best of 2022 so far. Spring weather is officially here and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

