Ford sells 750 E-Transit cargo vans to Penske Truck Leasing￼

Michelle Lewis

- Apr. 20th 2022 4:35 pm PT

Reading, Pennsylvania-headquartered Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 electric Ford E-Transit cargo vans and is taking delivery of the first of those EVs in the next several weeks. This follows Penske’s successful pilot of the EVs in late 2022.

Penske’s first Ford E-Transit EVs will be available in Southern California, and other locations around the United States will be phased in later this year. These are the first light-duty electric trucks that Penske is making available for rental and longer-term, full-service leasing.

The company has also implemented a network of heavy-duty electric high-speed charging stations in Southern California.

Long-term, Penske intends to add more EVs to its wider network of rental and leasing locations across North America. 

Penske offers truck rental as a solution for businesses that need to temporarily expand their fleet capacity (typically for several weeks or months) and full-service leasing services (three- to five-year contracts) to businesses operating one truck or a fleet of trucks.

In May of last year, Ford announced that the MSRP price range of the E-Transit would start at $43,295 and go up to $52,690. Orders opened last July, and Ford began shipping production versions of the E-Transit in February. 

Automotive News notes about Ford:

The automaker said at launch it had already booked 10,000 E-Transit orders from about 300 commercial customers. Those customers include Walmart, which announced earlier this year it would purchase 1,100 vans.

Ford’s E-Transit van comes in eight configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths. It has a range of 126 miles.

Photo: Penske

Ford

electric van

Ford E-Transit

