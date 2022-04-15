Podcast: Elon Musk moves to take over Twitter, Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD, Toyota bZ4X price, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we are going to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter, the price of the new Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD, Toyota launching the bZ4X, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes ‘final offer’ to buy Twitter and take it private
- Elon Musk says JB Straubel should have been Tesla’s only other cofounder, dredging up the past
- Elon Musk claims that ‘funding was secured’ in infamous Tesla ‘420 take private’ attempt, but SEC/banks forced him to settle
- Tesla launches Model Y Standard Range AWD for employees starting at $60,000 and with a few upgrades
- Toyota launches bZ4X electric SUV with starting price of $42,000
- VW is preparing some improvements to MEB electric vehicles, including range of up to 435 miles (700 km)
- Lucid announces Performance version of Air Grand Touring with 446-mile range and 1,050 horsepower
- GM Cruise autonomous taxi pulled over by police in San Francisco without humans, ‘bolts’ off (U: Cruise responds)
