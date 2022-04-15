Podcast: Elon Musk moves to take over Twitter, Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD, Toyota bZ4X price, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we are going to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter, the price of the new Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD, Toyota launching the bZ4X, and more.

