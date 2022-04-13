VW is preparing some improvements to MEB electric vehicles, including range of up to 435 miles (700 km)

VW is preparing some good improvements to its MEB platform, which will result in better specs in its electric vehicles, including a range of up to 435 miles (700 km).

The German automaker invested in its MEB platform to support its electric vehicle plans back in 2015.

Unlike some of its peers, VW knew that it needed to move away from retrofitting existing car platforms to electric and build a new one from the ground up.

It already launched a few vehicles on the MEB platform, like the VW ID.3 and ID.4, and it has several more coming, like the ID.Buzz.

At the UBS Paris Electric Car Day this week, Dr. Silke Bagschik, VW’s head of sales and marketing for the ID. Family, gave a presentation about VW’s ongoing electric vehicle effort, and it included an interesting slide about upcoming improvements to the MEB platform:

VW has designed the MEB platform to take advantage of battery cell improvements over the years, and some of those changes are undoubtedly going to come from that.

The German automaker expects that the MEB will soon enable electric vehicles with up to 700 km (435 miles) of range.

However, the automaker is likely talking about the WLTC standard here, and it is more generous than the EPA rating in the US. Nonetheless, it should still enable over 350 miles of range in some models.

A charge rate of over 200 kW is also going to be welcomed as it will more easily enable long-distance travel in VW electric vehicles.

The presentation also included a slide of the current MEB portfolio:

This new top range and charging capacity is likely to come first to a vehicle like the AERO B, but the improvements should also translate to better performance and future versions of the existing lineup, like the ID.3 and ID.4.

The ID.LIFE is also one of the most anticipated vehicles to come to market in the next few years –mainly due to VW’s expected price point as a ~$24,000 electric car.

