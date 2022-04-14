Proterra launches a ZX5 Max electric bus with more than 300 miles of range

Burlingame, California-headquartered Proterra, which builds electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it’s increasing the battery storage onboard its purpose-built ZX5 Max electric transit bus – and that means more range.

Proterra ZX5 Max

Starting in 2023, the 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit bus can be equipped with up to 738 kilowatt hours (kWh) of onboard energy. That’s up from its current 675 kWh capacity.

Proterra transit buses now feature the most energy storage of any 40-foot electric bus available in the North American market. With 738 kWh of battery energy storage, the ZX5 Max will have more than 300 miles of drive range on a single charge, depending on route conditions, configuration, and operation.

Additionally, the 35-foot and 40-foot ZX5+ electric bus models can now be equipped with up to 492 kWh of onboard energy for routes with less demanding range requirements. Both the 35-foot and 40-foot ZX5+ models currently offer 450 kWh of onboard energy.

John Walsh, Proterra’s chief commercial officer, said:

As public transit accelerates towards zero-emission transportation, we’re excited to bring more energy and innovation to our industry-leading ZX5 electric transit bus to help drive this critical transformation.

Photo: Proterra

