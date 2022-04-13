Kia showcases 2023 Niro EV at NY Auto Show with a complete redesign, V2L capabilities and added range

During this week’s NY Auto Show, Kia America officially debuted its upcoming 2023 Niro EV alongside new design features and performance specs. Kia has previously shared the design overhaul coming to the second-generation Niro and its variants, but we now know much more about what consumers can expect when the EV goes on sale this fall.

The rise of Niro: A quick recap

The Niro debuted from Kia as a new hybrid vehicle for the 2017 model year. Since then, Kia has delivered a PHEV version as well as a fully-electric model that debuted in 2018.

Last summer, Kia shared details of the new 2021 Niro EV, with minimal changes compared to its 2020 predecessor. Same story for the 2022 model. This past November however, Kia officially unveiled an overhauled Niro, designed from the ground up with its 2019 HabaNiro concept in mind.

Sustainability was also stressed by the Korean automaker when presenting details of the new Niro, which will feature headlining made from recycled wallpaper, seats made from bio-based polyurethane, and Tencel (textile) made from eucalyptus leaves.

Lastly, the door panels are painted with water-based, BTX free paint to minimize environmental impact and waste. Although we learned much about these design choices in the second-generation Niro EV last fall, Kia didn’t have any other specs to share.

Following its official debut in New York, we now have plenty more pertinent details of the upcoming Kia Niro EV.

Side by side comparison of the 2022 Kia Niro EV (left) and the 2023 model / Source: Kia America

The redesigned 2023 Kia Niro EV, arriving this fall

Following the Niro EV’s North American debut at the New York International Auto Show, Kia America shared a press release outlining a slew of new details of the 2023 Niro EV design both inside and out. Like previous model years, the Niro will come available in hybrid, PHEV, and BEV versions, but we’re going to focus on the Niro EV because, well, you know.

The overall redesign features a bold new contrasting of exterior colors. Kia America did such an eloquent job describing its new EV that we won’t insult them by paraphrasing. Take it away Kia:

Inside and out, the 2023 Niro features bold design inspired by the ‘Opposites United’ philosophy that infuses inspiration from nature with aerodynamic refinement. The exterior of the 2023 Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous sense of purpose that takes strong influence from the 2019 HabaNiro concept, and it achieves an impressive drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.29. Its upswept, striking daytime running lights (DRL) flank the signature tiger nose grille, which has evolved with the new Kia brand identity. At the rear, boomerang-shaped LED taillights sit alongside uncomplicated surface treatments for a concise and aerodynamic styling combination, while the heartbeat-shaped rear reflector, rugged looking skid plate garnish and lower bumper enhance the front-end design.

According to Kia, the second-generation will remain a compact utility vehicle (CUV) but with larger dimensions compared to its predecessor. Here’s how the 2023 model stacks up against the 2022 version.

Niro EV Model Year 2022 2023 Length 172.2 in 174 in Wheelbase 106.3 in 107.1 in Cargo Capacity (Rear Seats Up) 18.5 ft³ 22.8 ft³ Ground Clearance 6.1 in 6.3 in

In addition to the sustainable interior elements mentioned above, the second-generation Niro EV offers a sleeker and more cohesive dashboard. This includes panoramic, dual-10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system complete with state-of-the-art connectivity, complimented by ambient mood lighting that shines in various color combinations.

The increased EV length and wheelbase offer even more room for future Niro drivers and their passengers as they enjoy features like Active Sound Design to offset engine noises (if desired) and an optional eight-speaker Harman/Kardon premium sound system.

Getting more into the technology upgrades, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, while a Heads-Up Display (HUD) is available to project directions, safety warnings, and vehicle speed directly into the driver’s line of sight.

In addition to a whole mess of ADAS functions coming standard, the 2023 Kia Niro EV is available with the same vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities as its sibling, the EV6. Whether you’re powering your mobile office, a mini fridge, or charging another EV, the V2L generator is a game changer – as long as you have more than a 10% charge.

There’s plenty more to unfold here, so be sure to check out Kia America for all the granular design details.

Specs and pricing on the upcoming Kia Niro EV

As you can tell from the images above, Kia has truly overhauled the Niro EV inside and out to more closely match its reborn identity as an EV-centric brand. With that said, cosmetics are nice, but they’re not always going to be a part of your final decision to pull the trigger on a specific an EV. That’s where performance specs are vital.

Compared to the 2022 version, the 2023 Niro sits on a lot of the same EV technology – a 64.8 kWh battery and a 150 kW motor deliver 201 horsepower. However, the expected range on the 2023 version is 253 miles, 14 miles better than its predecessor. That being said, Kia’s expected range on the 2023 Niro EV has not be confirmed by the EPA yet.

Despite sharing that the 2023 Kia Niro EV will go on sale in all 50 states this fall, the automaker has yet to share pricing. In the meantime, we can estimate based upon US pricing for the current 2022 models. The standard Niro EV EX starts at and MSRP of $39,900 without any taxes or fees, while the 2022 Niro EV EX Premium goes for $44,650.

Expect Kia to announced 2023 pricing in a similar range, especially considering most of the major upgrades are cosmetic or software related. As a BEV, the 2023 Niro will qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, but how much of that a customer receives will vary based off their own annual income. Check out the new Kia Niro EV in action below:

