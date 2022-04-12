Fisker announces India HQ in Hyderabad in anticipation of entry into Indian EV market

American automaker Fisker announced it is expanding to a second headquarters in Hyderabad, India. The Indian footprint joins Fisker’s current HQ, engineering, and product development facilities in Southern California and will soon provide software and virtual vehicle development.

The rebirth of the SoCal-based EV automaker Fisker Inc., led by Henrik Fisker, continues to make strides in delivering not one, but two new BEVs to the automotive market. Since unveiling the Fisker Ocean last November, reservations have continued to grow as it approaches production this fall.

In February Fisker opened reservations for its second EV, the PEAR, starting at a mouth-watering MSRP below $30,000. Although the public has yet to get a genuine glimpse of it, Fisker says it will look nothing like the Ocean.

Since the second iteration of the Fisker brand emerged in 2016, it has called Manhattan Beach, California its home for engineering and development. Physical EV production will take place in Graz, Austria as part of a manufacturing partnership with Magna.

Now, Fisker is expanding to South Asia with an additional headquarters in India.

A teaser image of the PEAR, one of two Fisker EVs that will eventually be sold in India / Source: Fisker Inc.

Fisker establishes India HQ and already has begun hiring

Fisker Inc. shared the news in a press release today, detailing that it has already, in fact, established its India headquarters in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana State, about 450 miles southeast of Mumbai.

The new entity, Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, will work alongside the US HQ with a specific focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning.

With a current team of 450 employees globally, Fisker expects to provide 200 more potential jobs in India and has already begun the hiring process. Company Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker spoke:

Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities. We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.

In addition to Ocean’s launch in the US market when production begins this November, we’ve learned that plans for expansion into EU markets are also scheduled to begin in 2022.

Following today’s Fisker news, we now know that India is on the list to receive both Ocean and PEAR EVs as well, although there is no confirmed timeline for market entry.

