Elon Musk sets ‘massive wave of new products’ with Tesla producing Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi in 2023

After delaying virtually all new vehicle launches for the last few years, Elon Musk has now set a strong timeline for Tesla to bring Cybertruck, Roadster, and Tesla Semi to production in 2023.

Tesla has had the same lineup for a while now: Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

The automaker has unveiled many other vehicles over the years, but they have all been delayed.

Back in 2017, Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi electric truck and next-generation Roadster. They were supposed to come to market in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

They still haven’t come to production.

In 2019, Tesla famously unveiled the Cybertruck and said it would come to market in 2020.

It was also delayed several times.

During a product roadmap update in January, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla will not launch a new product in 2022 as it focuses on scaling the production of current vehicles.

The Cybertruck was pushed to 2023 with a very tentative timeline – the same goes for the new Roadster.

At the Cyber Rodeo event yesterday, Musk released a more concrete timeline for the release of all those vehicles:

“Production of Cybertruck is coming next year. We will be in production with Roadster, and with Semi. That’s all coming. This year is all about scaling up and next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products.”

This is a stronger timeline than Tesla has set for those products in years.

During the event, Musk also announced that Tesla is going to make a new futuristic-looking electric vehicle as a ‘dedicated robotaxi,’ but he didn’t share a timeline for it.

Aside from vehicles, the CEO even said that Tesla could start production of the Optimus humanoid robot next year – though he used more tentative language about that timeline.

Tesla also brought a Cybertruck prototype on stage at the event, but it was the same one that was spotted several times over the past few months and the company didn’t release new specs or pricing after removing those from its website last year.

Which of those upcoming Tesla vehicles are you most excited to see next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

