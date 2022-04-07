Tesla Cyber Rodeo event livestream and news hub: everything you need to know

Tesla is holding its Cyber Rodeo event at Gigafactory Texas today starting in a few hours, but the actual presentation is starting at 9:00 P.M. (central time – 10:00 P.M. eastern time).

Here you will find the livestream and our news hub with everything interesting that comes out of the event.

Today, Tesla is going to hold an event at Gigafactory Texas in Austin called ‘Cyber Rodeo‘. It is expected to be the giant factory’s grand opening, including the official launch of Model Y production at the plant.

Electrek is on-site for the event and we are going to bring you all the most important news from the presentation, which is expected to start at 10 PM ET, and from the whole day.

The doors open at 4 PM CT (5 PM ET) and attendees should have access to some activities before the actual presentation from CEO Elon Musk, which is going to be live-streamed here on Tesla’s Youtube channel:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz are also expected to attend the factory opening and potentially talk at the event.

We don’t know exactly what will take place during the event, but we have a few ideas.

For example, Tesla is expected to present an updated version of the Model Y produced at Gigafactory Texas with its new 4680 battery cell and structural battery pack design.

It could possibly be a new mid-range version of the Model Y that has recently been revealed through an EPA filing.

With the event being named ‘Cyber Rodeo’ and Gigafactory Texas being the future home of the Cybertruck, the electric pickup is also likely to make an appearance. Two Cybertruck prototypes were spotted ahead of the event yesterday.

Tesla Semi is also going to make an appearance since a prototype was spotted arriving at the plant earlier this week.

There could also be a few surprises.

Here we are going to post updates and news articles based on new information from the Cyber Rodeo event today:

Refresh for the latest information.

