Bird Bike with 50-mile range returns to all-time low at $1,500 ($800 off), more in New Green Deals

the Bird Bike is one of the best e-bikes on the market to do just that. It features a 50-mile range per charge and can travel at up to 20 MPH with ease. All of that comes in at $800 off today as well, as the bike is discounted to $1,500 for only the second time.

Get to work without oil or gas on Bird’s Bike at $800 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a deal on the Bird Bike e-bike for $1,499.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Down $800 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $500 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. Ready to overhaul your daily commute, the Bird Bike can travel up to 20 MPH, making it easy to get to and from work at a decent pace without using a single drop of gas or oil. On top of that, it can travel for up to 50 miles per charge, meaning that, so long as your commute is under 25 miles each way, you can get to work and back home without plugging in. There’s a digital LCD dash on the handlebars as well which allows you to check your speed, how far you’ve ridden, what pedal assist mode you’re in, and more. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Greenworks Gold Box: Blower kit new low, $100 off mowers, string trimmers, more up to 33% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off various Greenworks electric yard tools to prep your outdoor space for spring and summer. One standout is the Greenworks 48V Brushless Cordless Axial Blower with a pair of batteries for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $60 or 30% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal in the fall and a solid option for removing debris and grass clippings on the walk way and driveway all summer, it features a 140 MPH air speed and 360 degree rotating head with an integrated LED. It also ships with a pair of 4.0Ah USB batteries and a dual port rapid charger alongside an extended 3-year tool warranty.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers let you ditch gas from $147

This month, Woot is offering a wide ranging sale on electric mowers from $147 to help you kick fossil fuels to the curb this spring and summer. Our favorite pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same mower goes for over $550 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by an additional $30. You’ll use two Greenworks 24V POWERALL batteries that combine to deliver 48V of total power. With up to 70 minutes of runtime with four 4Ah batteries, which are included, this mower is perfect for small to medium yards. On top of the efficient brushless electric mower, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil ever again once you add this to your yard care routine. It’s self-propelled with rear wheel drive and even offers a variable speed control. Plus, the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall.

