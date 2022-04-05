Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off), more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to hit the trail this spring or summer? Well, Segway has you covered with its dirt e-bike that’s on sale for the first time this year at $100 off with our exclusive code down below. It can travel for just over 40 miles on a single charge, and also supports swapping the battery for longer rides. With a top speed of 31 MPH, this is a great way to travel the trails and enjoy the great outdoors. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s dirt e-bike is ready to travel the trails at 31 MPH

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers let you ditch gas from $147

This month, Woot is offering a wide ranging sale on electric mowers from $147 to help you kick fossil fuels to the curb this spring and summer. Our favorite pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same mower goes for over $550 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by an additional $30. You’ll use two Greenworks 24V POWERALL batteries that combine to deliver 48V of total power. With up to 70 minutes of runtime with four 4Ah batteries, which are included, this mower is perfect for small to medium yards. On top of the efficient brushless electric mower, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil ever again once you add this to your yard care routine. It’s self-propelled with rear wheel drive and even offers a variable speed control. Plus, the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall.

Score eight rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries for $29 (2022 low), more from $16

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery 8-pack for $28.92 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to the lowest price in well over a year as well as the first discount this year at $6 off. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. While there’s no charger in the box, more details on that below, you’re looking at eight AA that can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges.

If you’re not picking up the lead package to expand your existing rechargeable battery setup, you’re going to need a charger. Luckily Amazon is rolling the savings over to a compatible eneloop offering at $15.88. It may only be down from the usual $18 going rate, but is a nice companion to the lead deal for completing your switch to a more environmentally-conscious solution.

Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station sees rare $100 discount (Amazon low)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $899.95 shipped. While you would more regularly pay $1,000, today’s offer marks only the second notable discount of the year at $100 off and is matching the all-time low in the process. Ideal for keeping your gear running through tailgates and camping trips or just when the power goes out at home, this portable power station arrives with internal 983Wh capacity battery that’s more than well equipped for juicing up gadgets and appliances alike. There are notably seven different ways to refuel devices, ranging from a pair of full AC outlets to 60W USB-C, a car power port, and standard USB-A outputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

