Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers let you ditch gas from $147, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of using gas and oil for lawn care? Well, make 2022 the year you leave fossil fuels behind for yard maintenance. Woot has you covered with a month-long sale on both Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers from $147, with many of them being battery-powered and even self-propelled. Our favorite deal saves $130 on Greenworks’ premium 21-inch 48V electric mower, which is down to just $420 in the sale. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Make 2022 the year you leave fossil fuel behind for yard care

This month, Woot is offering a wide ranging sale on electric mowers from $147 to help you kick fossil fuels to the curb this spring and summer. Our favorite pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same mower goes for over $550 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by an additional $30. You’ll use two Greenworks 24V POWERALL batteries that combine to deliver 48V of total power. With up to 70 minutes of runtime with four 4Ah batteries, which are included, this mower is perfect for small to medium yards. On top of the efficient brushless electric mower, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil ever again once you add this to your yard care routine. It’s self-propelled with rear wheel drive and even offers a variable speed control. Plus, the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall.

Ride around town without gas and oil on Swagtron’s Swagger 5 Boost electric scooter at $60 off

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Swagtron Swagger 5 Boost Electric Scooter for $339.99 shipped. This is a $60 discount from Amazon’s current list price and marks the best deal we’ve seen so far this year. With an upgraded 300W motor from the brand’s flagship scooter, you’ll find enough oomph to travel at up to 18 MPH for as far as 11 miles on a single charge of the battery. Another perk of this electric scooter is that the battery goes from 0% to 100% in just 3.5 hours, which means you can completely recharge after arriving at work before traveling home. Plus, the tires are airless meaning you won’t have to maintenance them or worry about them getting punctured.

Clean your home this spring with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer at $130

Woot is also offering, for the next two weeks, the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For further comparison, Amazon sells the same model for $236 right now. Delivering up to 2800PSI of cleaning power without gas or oil, this is another way to kick fossil fuels out of your life. Pressure washers are perfect for blasting away winter’s dirt and grime as you clean up your yard and home for spring and summer get-togethers. Plus, the entire system is quieter then gas counterparts as it only has to run when you pull the trigger and shuts off when not being used.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.