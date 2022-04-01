Get ready to plant a vegetable garden with this electric tiller for $100, more in New Green Deals

Are you planning on planting a garden this spring? Well, then a tiller/cultivator is the perfect way to prepare the ground to receive your new fruits and vegetables. Right now you can pick up the Sun Joe 16-inch tiller/cultivator for $100 at Amazon, which is at least $20 in savings from its normal going rate. Requiring no gas or oil to function, you just need an extension cord to plug in for it to work. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get ready for spring growing season with an electric tiller/cultivator

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch Corded Electric Tiller/Cultivator on sale for $99.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $120 to $160 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since September of last year when it hit $95. This tiller is perfect if you’re planning to start a garden or reseed a yard as it packs a 13.5A motor and can cultivate up to a 16-inch wide and 8-inch deep path. The handle folds down to make transportation and storage easy and convenient and there’s a 3-position wheel adjustment to dial it in. On top of that, the six steel angled tines are designed to last season after season without needing to be replaced, as well. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to deal with here.

Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller hits $80 low (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $20 off while matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. Today’s discount arrives just in time for getting your lawn in shape for spring, too. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well.

Go green with CRAFTSMAN’s 20V electric leaf blower at $79

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Axial Leaf Blower Kit for $79 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $99, today’s 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This cordless leaf blower is perfect for cleaning up after handling a long day of yard work. The battery-powered design delivers a lightweight build and you won’t be dragging a cord or dealing with noisy gas engines either. Plus, there’s an integrated scraper on the end to help loosen stubborn debris and when you’re done, just set the battery back on the charger and it’ll be ready to go for the next time. T\he biggest benefit comes in the form of maintenance: there’s virtually none. You won’t have to worry about changing spark plugs, mixing gas and oil, or cleaning air filters, making it a simple and green experience all around.

