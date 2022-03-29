Volvo Trucks receives a record order of electric trucks from Maersk

Volvo Trucks announced that it received a record order of 110 electric trucks from Maersk, and all those trucks should be delivered by early next year.

Commercial electric truck deployment is rapidly growing, and Volvo Trucks is emerging as a leader.

The company is aiming for 50% of its trucks to be electric by 2030.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its second-generation VNR Electric trucks with bigger batteries, added range, and new configurations.

It’s already paying up with a new massive order from Maersk.

The logistic giant is ordering 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks:

Volvo Trucks in North America has won an order for 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks from the global logistics company Maersk. The deal adds to a previous order of 16 vehicles of the same model and marks the single largest commercial order to date for Volvo’s electric trucks.

The Volvo VNR Electric that the company is ordering has an operating range of up to 440 km (275 miles) and energy storage of up to 565kWh. The truck can be 80% charged in 90 minutes with the six-battery package and 60 minutes with the four-battery configuration.

The trucks are going to be in Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley plant in Virginia and deliveries are going to start this year, and the whole order should be delivered by the first quarter 2023.

Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, commented on the announcement:

Volvo Trucks is excited to continue collaborating with Maersk on its fleet sustainability goals and to play a key role in the organization’s continued scaled investments in electromobility solutions.

Neither Volvo nor Maersk commented on the cost of the trucks, but the electric fleet is going to be used in California, where the state offers significant incentives to deploy electric trucks.

This is not Maersk’s first move to electrify its fleet. Last week, the company announced that it is ordering 300 Einride electric trucks.

