Volvo Trucks introduces second-generation VNR Electric with bigger battery, added range, and new configurations

Volvo Trucks Corporation has announced the next generation of its all-electric, Class 8 VNR trucks for the North American market, including upgrades to battery size, range, and charging speeds. Furthermore, Volvo Trucks has introduced two additional configurations for its commercial fleets customers to choose from.

Volvo Group (AB Volvo) is a multinational corporation whose subsidiary Volvo Trucks has manufactured a tremendous amount of the world’s heavy-duty trucks. Previously, the Swedish automaker has teamed up with companies like DHL to produce electric heavy-duty trucks and collaborated with self-driving tech companies like Aurora to develop autonomous transport solutions.

After beginning to sell all-electric trucks in Europe toward the end of 2019, Volvo Trucks set its sights on North America, introducing its VNR Class 8 BEV. This process began in California in early 2020 with a heavy duty EV program centered around the VNR Electric truck .

By the end of 2020, Volvo Trucks had opened up its sales books to commercial customers ahead of production that began in Q2 of last year. Volvo’s flagship VNR Electric truck arrived with a 264 kWh battery and the ability to charge to 80% in under 70 minutes using a sufficient DCFC.

The 2021 VNR Electric delivered an operating range of up to 150 miles based on truck configuration. Speaking of which, it originally came in three configurations – a single-axle box truck with 33,200 lbs. GVW and two tractor configurations consisting of a 4×2 option with 66,000 lbs. and a 6×2 version with 82,000 lbs. GCW.

With the announcement of a new and improved VNR Electric on the way, Volvo Trucks is introducing two additional variations with added range.

All five configurations of the new VNR Electric / Source: Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks’ second-generation VNR Electric delivers up to 275 mile range

Volvo Trucks announced changes to its next generation of VNR Electrics through a press release detailing the upgrades commercial customers can expect to see in 2022. Many of these upgrades stem from Volvo’s improved battery technology.

Developments in design have helped Volvo Trucks achieve up to 40% increases in storage capacity for each battery. Furthermore, the Swedish automaker has added a dedicated Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) to manage and maintain ideal temperatures to ensure best performance.

With the newest VNR Electric, Volvo Trucks has also introduced a six-battery package option. The company states that the combination of all three can deliver an increased energy storage of up to 565 kWh, over 300 kWh more than the previous VNR Electric model. The result is an operational range of up to 275 miles, 125 miles more than its predecessor.

Customers of the new and improved VNR Electric will also see reductions in charging times, as the Volvo truck’s 250 kW charging capability can charge to 80% in 90 minutes for the six-battery package, and 60 minutes for the four-battery option. Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America, spoke to the company’s latest electric offering:

It is a testament to Volvo Trucks’ leadership that in a continuously evolving industry we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started. Volvo Trucks is at the forefront in the industry, always innovating and improving, while upholding the highest standards in design, construction and safety. Our team is proud of its role, together with dealers and customers, in accelerating the shift to electromobility and a more sustainable future.

As previously mentioned, the new VNR Electric is now available in two additional configurations – a 6×4 straight truck and a 6×4 tractor (the bottom two configurations in the image above). The former promises 54,000 lbs. GVW, while the latter will offer 88,200 lbs. GCW.

The next generation VNE Electric trucks are available for order now and will begin production in Q2 of this year at Volvo Truck’s manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia. You can check out Volvo’s latest VNR Electric video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.