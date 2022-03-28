Power your off-grid living space with Renogy’s 100W solar panel at $86, more in New Green Deals

Now that you might be making plans for spring or summer getaways, it’s time to consider how you’re going to power the off-grid living space. Renogy’s 100W solar panel is perfect for the task thanks to its common 12V output as well as the fact that it’s weatherproof and ready for anything thrown at it. Today’s deal includes the panel itself as well as mounting z-brackets to get you up and running as soon as it arrives for $86. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Use Renogy’s 100W solar panel to set up off-grid power

Renogy’s official eBay storefront is offering its 100W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel with Mounting Z-Brackets for $85.99 shipped. Normally $100 for the panel alone at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen so far this year. You’ll find that this is a solid choice for powering your off-grid setup. The panel can output a maximum of 100W at 12V to either charge batteries or run your gear directly when connected to a controller. Whether you have a trailer, camper, or tiny home that needs to be powered without hooking into your city’s grid, this is a solid solution. It’s also fully weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about rain, sleet, or snow bothering it.

Jackery’s higher-end Explorer power stations see first 2022 discounts from $477 ($270 off)

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $476.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is the first markdown of 2022 at $53 off and comes within $10 of our previous Black Friday mention. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter sees first 2022 discount at $77 off

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $692.99 shipped. Having just launched last fall with a $770 price tag, today’s offer is delivering only the second markdown to date at $77 off. This is also the first discount of the year and lowest outside of holiday pricing. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.